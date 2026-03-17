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Power restored to thousands of SRP customers in Arcadia area Tuesday morning

The cause of the outage is unknown, according to SRP
About 7,000 people are without power in the Arcadia area on Tuesday morning. Salt River Project's outage map shows that the power is expected to be restored around 7 or 8 a.m.
Thousands without power in Arcadia area Tuesday morning
SRP outage
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About 7,000 people were without power in the Arcadia area on Tuesday morning.

An outage map on Salt River Project's website around 5:30 a.m. showed a large area impacted by the outages.

SRP outage

ABC15 crews saw dark parking lots in the area of 44th Street and Thomas Road.

SRP originally listed that the power was expected to be restored shortly after 6 a.m., but the restoration time was later updated to 7-8 a.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, but SRP says power was restored to the customers impacted around 7 a.m.

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