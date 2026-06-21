Man seriously injured after fight outside Phoenix bar; Waymo vehicle damaged

PHOENIX — A man was seriously injured, and a Waymo self-driving vehicle was damaged during a large fight outside a Phoenix pub early Sunday morning, according to police.
Phoenix police said officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the parking lot outside of a bar near 36th Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving reports of a large fight.
When officers arrived, they say they detained several adults.
Investigators said one person was inside a Waymo autonomous vehicle, which led to it being damaged during the fight.
Phoenix Fire personnel transported one person with serious injuries to a nearby hospital.
It is unknown what led up to the fight.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: