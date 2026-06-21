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Man seriously injured after fight outside Phoenix bar; Waymo vehicle damaged

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PHOENIX — A man was seriously injured, and a Waymo self-driving vehicle was damaged during a large fight outside a Phoenix pub early Sunday morning, according to police.

Phoenix police said officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the parking lot outside of a bar near 36th Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving reports of a large fight.

When officers arrived, they say they detained several adults.

Investigators said one person was inside a Waymo autonomous vehicle, which led to it being damaged during the fight.

Phoenix Fire personnel transported one person with serious injuries to a nearby hospital.

It is unknown what led up to the fight.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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