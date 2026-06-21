Two taken to trauma center after multi-vehicle crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Several people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Hayden Road and Shea Boulevard, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the crash and found five patients at the scene, SFD said.

According to Scottsdale Fire, three patients were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officials did not immediately release details about the extent of the injuries suffered by the two trauma patients or what may have caused the crash.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the incident, Scottsdale Fire said.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.