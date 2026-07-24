Stray dogs flood into Maricopa County animal shelter during extreme heat

As an extreme heat warning scorches the valley, for stray dogs wandering the streets, the conditions can be life-threatening.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Officer Carina Simms is on the front lines of the response — and she says summer is the busiest time of year, with less adoptions and more dogs coming into the shelter.

"You'll see burnt paw pads, overheating, exhaustion," Simms said.

On a recent ride-along, ABC15 joined Simms as she responded to a call about a stray dog seeking shade in a neighbor's front yard, with a resident who was trying to help.

"I twist my ankle trying to catch him," the neighbor said.

Even with food and a net, the dog proved too fast to catch. Simms made the call to end the pursuit — not just for her own safety in the heat, but for the dog's.

"I don't want to stress him out. I can chase him 3 more times, but he's just going to bolt like that," Simms said.

After only 5 to 10 minutes outside, the heat was already intense. But the next call offered better news — a dog already secured by neighbors who found him.

But getting a dog off the street is only half the battle.

"Sometimes we have to wait anywhere between 30 minutes and 2 hours just to get dogs off of our trucks and into shelters,” Simms said.

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The Maricopa County shelter is already overcrowded, with about 60 dogs coming in every day during the week of July 4 - July 13.

According to a county spokesperson, stray dogs without a microchip are placed on a 72-hour hold before becoming available for adoption. The county says it does not euthanize animals for space, but dogs are evaluated for behavior and medical needs. The spokesperson said the shelter's save rate is above 90%.

Simms knows firsthand what it means when a rescue has a happy ending. She took home a dog named Rufus after responding to a call to rescue him.

"It was love at first sight," Simms said.

But she also knows there is uncertainty when it comes to every dog's outcome.

“I just hope for the best, just like the dog we just picked up. I have a good feeling about him that he's going to find a forever home and he will make someone's family complete. So remaining hopeful keeps me going on the job," she said.