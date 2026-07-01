SRP invests more than $1.3 million in heat relief as Arizona summer temperatures climb again

PHOENIX — An Arizona summer is once again bringing triple-digit temperatures, and SRP is responding with a more than $1.3 million investment in heat relief for Valley residents.

One of SRP's key partners in that effort is AllThrive365, whose Healthy Homes Program repairs and replaces broken air conditioning units for elderly residents and low-income families who could not otherwise afford it.

Elena Burr, director of communications and outreach for AllThrive 365, said the stakes are high.

"Last year in Maricopa County alone, 14% of all heat-related deaths happened when someone was inside."

Burr said when someone calls AllThrive 365 for help, technicians move fast, and the impact goes well beyond just staying cool.

"On average, we invest about $11,000 to repair or replace an individual's air conditioning unit. So there's the upfront cost savings, and then there's also the savings that person sees on their utility bill every month afterwards."

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To qualify for the Healthy Homes Program, homeowners must earn less than 200% of the federal poverty level and live in Maricopa, La Paz, Pinal, Yavapai, or Yuma County. Adults 55 and older with underlying health conditions and families with young children are prioritized on the waiting list.

Burr said many people who need help have already hit a wall trying to find it.

"They've made the calls, and they've outreached to as many community resources as possible. We're so grateful to our utility partners like SRP and APS for investing in this program."

Claire Felix, senior manager of community engagement strategy at SRP, said the need continues to grow.

"The need to invest in heat relief to help our neighbors just keeps getting greater and greater."

Felix said SRP wants customers to know help is available, even if they are unsure whether they qualify.

"We always encourage our customers to give us a call, even if they don't think they might qualify for a utility discount or they're not sure if they qualify for a utility discount."

Customers can visit SRP's financial assistance page for more information.

APS also offers several assistance programs for customers facing financial hardship:

Crisis Bill Assistance: Customers in a temporary financial bind may qualify for up to $1,000 per year in bill payment assistance.

APS Energy Support Program: Qualified customers can receive up to a 25% or 60% monthly discount on their energy bill, based on household size and income.

APS CARE (Crisis Assistance Relief Effort): Offers qualified customers up to $500 in bill payment assistance in partnership with the Salvation Army. There are no age or income criteria for this program.

APS also does not shut off residential service for non-payment between June 1 and October 15, a summer moratorium from the Arizona Corporation Commission. Late fees are not applied to charges incurred during this period.

APS customers can visit aps.com or call 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9405 to speak with an APS advisor 24/7 in English or Spanish.