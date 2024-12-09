Special Olympics Arizona creates a more inclusive playing field

It's easily our favorite time of year - ABC15's Operation Santa Claus! Now in its 24th year, along with our partners at Sanderson Ford, we are helping to collect non-perishable food items, toys, kids clothing, and monetary donations, benefitting five amazing charities, just like Special Olympics Arizona.

For nearly half a century, Special Olympics Arizona has embraced, empowered, and emboldened athletes of all abilities, creating a more inclusive playing field in the process.

They're heroes on the hardwood, and for these Special Olympics Arizona athletes, the only thing bigger than their drive to succeed is their enormous hearts!

"They're a family to me," explains Haley James, a Special Olympics Arizona athlete and mentor.

James explains she was born prematurely, weighing less than three pounds. At the time, she says doctors only gave her a 5% chance of surviving and she wouldn't be able to do much.

But through Special Olympics Arizona, James has been able to prove anyone who doubted her wrong.

"And I said, 'Hey, I can do this. You just need to give me that chance.' And that's why Special Olympics Arizona is so important — because they give me that chance."

And the opportunities don't stop there; James was part of the 2017 team that traveled all the way to Austria for the World Winter Games. Her team took home a bronze medal.

But for James, the real prize is being able to mentor, give back, and prove something to others who follow in her footsteps.

And she's not the only one!

"It made a difference in my life," explains Diane Wasley, another Special Olympics Arizona athlete and mentor. "Through Special Olympics, I followed my dream to help people with disabilities and I hope that one day, people would see my abilities."

Since the chapter in our state began in 1975, Special Olympics Arizona has helped more than 21,000 athletes, covering 21 sports.

To learn more about them, click here.

To donate to ABC15's 24th annual Operation Santa Claus, click here.