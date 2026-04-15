Special education service contract cut from West Valley school district

Parents in the Liberty Elementary School District reached out to ABC15, concerned that the district and one of its special education service providers had ended their contract and are worried about their students’ future.

Sierra Schools, a company focused on helping students with special needs or alternative needs, contracts with different districts to provide either special education services or alternative services. Sierra Schools on Tuesday told ABC15 it ended its contract with the Liberty Elementary School District “effective immediately.”

In a statement, Sierra Schools said it has been in “prolonged and earnest discussions with district leadership regarding outstanding payments for services provided over the last several months.”

According to conversations amongst board members and staff in the district in the March 30 work study and special session meeting, Sierra Schools has been in their district for seven years. As the district discussed budgets and the future of Sierra Schools, they mentioned that their contract with the company was over $1 million. It’s unclear when this current contract started or the length of the contract.

Board member Kris Kenyon said he was in favor of trying to see if they can find the staff and “get rid of the contract” with Sierra Schools.

Another board member said they’re currently paying for seats that are empty.

According to board members in the meeting, Sierra Schools has two campuses, Rainbow Valley and Liberty Elementary. There is a total of 48 spots for students, but attendance is under 30 students per day, they said. Board members also mentioned that not all the students in the Sierra School program at their campuses are students of the district.

ABC15 reached out to the school district and school board members about the allegations of outstanding payments and what the plan is for students in the future. We have yet to receive a response.

However, the district sent communication to families saying they are prepared to begin services with a new program starting Wednesday, April 15, to “ensure a smooth transition and continued support for all students.”

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Sierra Schools sent a full statement to ABC15:

"We can confirm that the program we were operating at Liberty Elementary in Buckeye is closed, effective immediately.

This unfortunate development follows prolonged and earnest discussions with district leadership regarding outstanding payments for services provided over the last several months. We made every effort to find a resolution and minimize disruption to the children’s education.

We understand this change is difficult, particularly for the students and families who rely on supportive, individualized instruction in smaller, structured classrooms. District students will return to district programming; families whose children attended from different districts are being supported with placements in other programs so their services can continue without interruption.

We remain committed to supporting students and families during this unanticipated and atypical transition. We will continue working closely with those affected to ensure each child has a clear path forward for the remainder of the school year."

School district’s communication to families, which was sent to ABC15:

"Dear Families,

I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to share an important update regarding your child's educational program.

Yesterday afternoon, we received notification from Sierra Schools that they would be suspending services effective immediately. While this sudden change was not anticipated in this manner, I want to assure you that we have been actively working to address ongoing concerns with the program and to ensure that all services provided to students meet required standards and fully support their needs.

Please know that your child's safety, well-being, and continuity of services are our highest priorities. This morning, our team-including certified special education staff and district leadership-was present to welcome students, provide support, and ensure that services continued without interruption. Your child was supported today, and we are committed to maintaining that consistency moving forward.

We are also prepared to begin services with a new program starting tomorrow, Wednesday, April 15, to ensure a smooth transition and continued support for all students.

We understand that changes like this can bring questions or concerns. To support you during this transition, we will be holding a parent meeting tomorrow where we will share additional information, answer questions, and walk through next steps together. You will also receive a formal notification sent home today.

We deeply value your trust and partnership. Please know that every decision is being made with your child's best interest at the center. Our team is here for you, and we are committed to supporting both you and your child every step of the way."

Liberty Elementary School District shared the following statement with ABC15:

“This week, the district was informed by our current provider that it would no longer provide services to our students. In response, Liberty Elementary School District acted quickly to ensure continuity, with qualified, certified personnel, on-site today to support students. While this change was unexpected, the district has made arrangements to ensure all students continue receiving appropriate educational services from certified educators and support personnel. We have plans in place moving forward, and student learning and support will continue without interruption. Our focus is on the safety, well-being, and education of every student we serve.”