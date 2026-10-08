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September's rising mortgage rates further chilled an already frozen Phoenix-area housing market, data shows

A new Phoenix Realtors report shows pending home sales dropped sharply across the Valley in September, with Gilbert seeing the steepest decline at 45% and Scottsdale bucking the trend.
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Phoenix housing market freeze: City-by-city breakdown for September
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Rising mortgage rates in September further chilled an already frozen Phoenix-area housing market, according to a new Phoenix Realtors report.

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Across the Valley, the median home sold for $475,000. Sales dropped 5% compared to last September and new listings fell nearly 4%. Pending sales took the hardest hit — down 40%.

A city-by-city look at the data reveals a market that is largely stalling, with one notable exception.

Phoenix

In Phoenix, the median home price was $485,000 — down from over half a million a year ago. New listings rose 2%, while sales fell 5%. Pending sales dropped 37%.

Scottsdale

Scottsdale was the one market heating up. Sales climbed 2% and new listings rose 3%. The median price grew from $1.2 million to $1.25 million. At the top of the market, mortgage rates just matter less.

Mesa

Mesa, the Valley's second most populous city, posted a median of $488,000. Sales were down and pending sales dropped 43%.

Gilbert

Gilbert, priced at nearly $600,000, saw closed sales fall 13% even as new listings climbed 10% — a sign sellers are still trying. Pending sales plunged 45%, the steepest drop of any city in the report.

Surprise

In the West Valley, Surprise prices held flat compared to last September and remained below the Valley median. Closings fell 9% and pending sales dropped 34%.

Avondale

Avondale was the most affordable city in the report at $419,000, but the market remained frozen. Closings fell 17% and pending sales dropped 35%. New listings edged up slightly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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