City-run rideshare program launching in three Phoenix areas for $2 a ride

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix will roll out a new rideshare pilot program this month in three city zones with a $2 fare.

The city will soon launch the PHX Link App, opening up on-demand ride services in certain parts of south, west and north Phoenix.

Phoenix Special Transportation Program Manager Sarah Brown said the goal of the program is to fill transit gaps.

“Particularly South Phoenix. There are a lot of areas where people are not able to easily make it to a bus stop,” Brown said. “Or they can just go to somewhere in the community. It might be a restaurant, it might be a community center, it might be a library, it might be a school.”

In south Phoenix, the zone includes Broadway Road down to Dobbins Road, connecting to South Mountain trails and from Central Avenue to 59th avenue.

The north Phoenix zone is generally from Union Hills Drive up to Happy Valley Road and from 51st Avenue to 16th Street east.

West Phoenix PHX Link riders will be able to pick up a ride from McDowell Road up to Camelback Road and 107th Avenue to the west until 75th Avenue.

"The thing that I'm really excited about with this program is that it is great for everybody who lives within each zone, but it is particularly great for people who already use our public transit system,” Brown said. “This program will help to serve that and minimize how much further people are going to have to walk to get home after using our public transit system.”

Users will be able to use the app or call a number to order an on-demand ride. The program will use virtual stops across the community to meet drivers with riders.

The pilot program will last for 3 years and is paid for mostly by grant funds, with additional money coming from Phoenix Transportation 2050 funds.

Phoenix Transportation will be hosting informational pop-up meetings Oct. 20-22 in multiple locations. Visit the website for more details.