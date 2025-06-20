Senate passes Chase Field bill after ongoing talks between local, team leaders

PHOENIX — The Chase Field bill finally went to bat this week after numerous talks between the governor, lawmakers, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Maricopa County, and the city of Phoenix.

The bill passed the Senate Thursday night, but because it got a 94-page amendment, it must get final approval in the House before it is sent to the governor's desk.

The bill would divert sales tax revenue from Chase Field and income tax revenue from the team to a fund that would pay for fixes and upgrades to the ballpark.

The city has objected to their sales tax revenue getting diverted, and the county opposed a later proposal for the county to contribute money to the ballpark fund.

Currently, revenue from non-baseball events — which Chase Field hosts more than 150 a year — goes into a reserve fund to pay for ballpark upkeep.

“But it is not enough for the $500 million worth of work that we have identified needs to be to Chase Field as soon as possible,” Amilyn Pierce, the Diamondbacks' vice president of government affairs, previously said.

More specifics on what the bill does, following the passage of the bill by the Senate on Thursday:

