Second-alarm fire breaks out at hotel near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A large fire broke out at a hotel near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road early Friday morning, prompting a second-alarm response.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the second-alarm blaze is burning at a hotel near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road.

According to fire officials, the portion of the hotel that was impacted was vacant, and no one was believed to be inside at the time. Crews are still working to clear the building and make sure there are no victims.

Traffic cameras in the area showed the massive flames and smoke as crews worked to put out the fire and protect surrounding buildings.

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There is no word yet on what started the fire.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.