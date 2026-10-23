Cleanup underway after suspected tornado in Heber-Overgaard

HEBER-OVERGAARD, AZ — Residents spent Thursday cutting through fallen trees and assessing damage to homes, vehicles and a church after a suspected tornado swept through Heber-Overgaard Wednesday night.

At Overgaard Baptist Church, a large tree pulled up concrete as it fell. But Pastor Eric Woods said the costliest damage is on the roof. He estimates repairs could cost around $75,000, with about $20,000 coming out of pocket for the church.

Woods was leading a Wednesday night prayer meeting when the storm hit, blowing doors open and sending about a dozen people scrambling for shelter.

“I really thought the roof was going to come off the building,” Woods said.

He directed everyone into the women’s restroom, an interior room with no windows and concrete walls.

“They were definitely frightened. My 12-year-old was particularly rattled,” he said.

By Thursday, Woods was also focused on the damage surrounding the church.

“We’re really concerned about our neighbors too,” he said.

Nearby, 76-year-old Paul Kulas was working through fallen trees with a chainsaw.

“This is the third tree that I started working on,” Kulas said.

His home escaped damage, but his new truck remained pinned beneath a tree. He said the tree snapped in a neighbor’s yard, crashed through a fifth-wheel trailer and landed on his truck.

With the tree still in place, Kulas could not yet see the full extent of the damage to the vehicle.

Across the neighborhood, residents spent hours sawing through trees that had fallen on homes and vehicles. One damaged trailer was torn open, with personal belongings scattered outside.

Help was also available at Capps Elementary School, where the American Red Cross set up a shelter in the school gymnasium with cots, blankets and basic hygiene supplies for people needing somewhere to stay.

School staff served breakfast, lunch and dinner Thursday to affected families and community members.

“We’ve opened up the school to feed the affected families and community members for breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” said Andrea Despain, Heber-Overgaard Unified School District business manager.

Despain said the district’s food service partner agreed to cover the food costs. Additional meal service beyond Thursday had not been confirmed.

State Reps. Sylvia Allen and Walt Blackman toured damaged neighborhoods Thursday, as assessment teams worked to determine the scope of the destruction.

“I’ve seen some RV trailers that have turned over, sheds that are destroyed,” Rep. Allen said.

Asked what it would take to help the community recover, Blackman answered: “Money. It’s going to need money.”

Blackman said he was pushing for state assistance while residents worked through insurance claims.

Meanwhile, severe storms brought more damage and flooding to Linden, west of Show Low, Thursday.

Homeowner Brian Young shared videos showing water rushing around his home. He said rain quickly turned into hail as a tornado warning came in, damaging a truck in his driveway.

“They were larger than golf ball size for sure,” Young said of the hailstones.

Hail remained on the ground, along with some flooding, hours after the warning.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported flooding-related road closures at Lone Pine Dam Road and Linden Wash, Burton and Lone Pine Dam Road, and Shumway Road and Mills.

Deputies were on scene, with Public Works responding to assist. Officials urged drivers to use alternate routes and avoid driving through floodwater.

Back in Overgaard, Woods said he is grateful for what was spared.

“Honestly, I thought somebody was killed,” he said. “They said no major injuries, and I thought that’s a miracle.”