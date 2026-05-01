Scam texts send dozens of people to Maricopa court over fake fines

PHOENIX — Dozens of people have shown up at Maricopa County Court after receiving a fake text that shows a court date, name of a judge, fines, and even a QR code demanding immediate payment.

The Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County said 32 people showed up on Wednesday due to the scam.

ABC15 spoke with roughly two dozen more people Thursday morning in just one hour.

That includes one man who said he drove all the way from the Four Corners area to Phoenix.

"Pissed me off because I had to run, I had to get up early just to make it down here, kind of a five-hour drive for me,” Chris said.

Chris Hoffert drove in from Gilbert and took off work to attend a court date, only to find out it was fake.

“Now I'm literally four hours out of work, you know, and that's money that I need in my pocket,” Hoffert said.

The county judicial branch wants people to know that the court will only send official notices via certified mail. The court will never ask for immediate payment or sensitive information over phone or email.