Man in custody accused of harassing a juvenile girl, sharing her photos online

GILBERT, AZ — A 19-year-old man is in custody facing dozens of charges related to harassment of a juvenile girl in the East Valley.

Gilbert police announced the arrest Thursday night after what they say was a year-long investigation.

Between March of 2025 and March of this year, Gilbert police say they received eight reports involving the 19-year-old and a female juvenile victim.

The man was accused of violating a plea agreement by contacting the juvenile, tampering with her social media platforms, and spreading her explicit photographs and videos on multiple platforms.

Police say over 20 search warrants were issued to various entities to establish probable cause for the arrest.

During the investigation, Gilbert police discovered probable cause for a Mesa police investigation involving the 19-year-old for similar crimes back in 2021. Those charges are among what has been filed against the man.

The 19-year-old was arrested on Wednesday. He faces seven counts of computer tampering, six counts of interfering with judicial proceedings, eight counts of unlawful disclosure of images, five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, seven counts of aggravated harassment, and one count of identity theft.

He is currently in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and is being held on a $500,000 bond.