Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport impacted by ground stop due to low visibility

PHOENIX — A ground stop was in effect, impacting Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport flights on Sunday morning.

The advisory was put into effect around 8:15 a.m and was extended until 10 a.m.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, departures to Phoenix from areas including Denver, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Houston were grounded due to "low visibility."

The FAA also said departures from Sky Harbor were delayed about 15 minutes on average.

Travelers should check their flight status in case there are any continued delays or cancellations.

According to the airport's website, there are about 90 Sky Harbor flights either delayed or canceled as of 10 a.m.