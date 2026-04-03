Child taken to hospital after falling on Piestewa Peak trail

PHOENIX — A child was taken to a hospital after being rescued from Piestewa Peak following a fall on Friday morning, Phoenix Fire officials said.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say crews were called to a trail on the mountain near 40th Street and Shea Boulevard before 11 a.m.

The child, 5 years old, reportedly fell and hit her head, and had to be helped off the mountain before being transported to Phoenix Children's hospital in stable condition.

The child was with her mom about 100 yards from the base of the trail when the fall occurred, officials say.

No additional information was immediately available.