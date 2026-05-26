Two men drown at Salt River during Memorial Day holiday weekend, MCSO confirms

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two people drowned on the Salt River during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The first incident occurred after 3 p.m. Saturday when a 22-year-old man was reported missing at the river.

The victim, identified as Sahr Sewah, was found dead on Sunday around noon.

Then, around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officials received reports of a man struggling in the water near Stewart Mountain Dam.

Deputies later found the victim, 23-year-old Jason Blake Jr., dead in the area.

"Witnesses stated that the victim was swimming across the river when he began struggling at the middle point of the river," MCSO confirmed Tuesday morning.

The investigations into both drownings are underway.