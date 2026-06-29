Printing error found on nearly 1,500 Pinal County ballots

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — Pinal County officials are investigating a printing error that resulted in incorrect ballots in two precincts.

The Pinal County Recorder’s Office was made aware of a possible issue on Saturday, with a voter reporting that the ballot they received was incorrect.

An investigation was immediately launched, and officials “determined that the vendor for the Secretary of State’s voter registration database had pulled incorrect information.”

They found 1,468 ballots had printing errors, and that the errors impacted only precinct committeeman races.

“We are in the process of notifying Republican voters in precincts 28 and 136 who will be issued replacement ballots,” county officials say.

Voters with a phone number on record are being notified through the text emergency notification system, but anyone with questions is asked to contact the Pinal County Citizen Contact Center at 311 or 520-509-3555.

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