Protecting your pet's paws from hot pavement: Tips, reminders from a Peoria vet

PEORIA, AZ — In our hot summer months, it's not just heat stroke we have to worry about in ourselves - or our pets.

Paws on pavement can be a serious issue, with your pets at risk of severe burns and other injuries.

Consider this: On a hot day with extreme heat, blacktop surfaces can reach 150º-180°, according to the Arizona Burn Center.

When it comes to walking your dog, it can be tough to avoid, so experts suggest placing the back of your hand lightly on the blacktop to gauge how hot it truly is. If it's too hot for you, it's definitely too hot for your fur baby.

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Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke with Dr. Jane Mohr from Vistancia Animal Hospital in Peoria about what pet parents need to watch out for.

"If they're on the ground, they can get blisters," says Dr. Mohr. "They can get burns depending on how long they are standing on the asphalt or pavement. I have seen dogs that are also really active in the summer that will run around, and they actually sweat a little on their feet and get blisters, especially on rocks in and out of the water and on the rocky ground."

"Doggie booties" are a great option for pet parents who want to still go on walks with their pets on surfaces that may potentially be hot, but Dr. Mohr says to make sure you take them off when you get home; since dogs sweat a little on their feet, staying in booties too long could lead to painful blisters.

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