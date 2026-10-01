One dead, three injured following red-light crash at 43rd Ave. and Cactus Road

One person has died and three others were taken to a hospital after a crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

Phoenix police say just after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to the intersection for a report of a rollover crash.

When officers arrived they discovered that one of the vehicles ran a red light and crashed with another car occupied by three people.

Officials say the driver who ran the red light, identified only as a man, died at the scene. The three occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident remains under investigation.