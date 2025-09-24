Popular Phoenix restaurant FEZ closes after more than 20 years in business

PHOENIX — Popular Phoenix restaurant FEZ has closed its doors for good.

On Wednesday, the owners announced on social media that the restaurant has officially closed after more than two decades in business.

FEZ is located in downtown Phoenix at Central Avenue and Portland Street.

"It is with great sorrow to inform everyone that FEZ has officially closed. It has been a great 20+ years. It has been a pleasure serving all of the amazing guests that have come through our doors. Peace and love to you all."

Details about the closure have not been provided.

FEZ's former owner, Mark Howard, sold the restaurant in 2023 as he prepared to open his new establishment, The Royale, located in Phoenix's Melrose District.

Details of who the new owners became were never released.