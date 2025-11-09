Mesa teacher arrested after alleged physical fight with 14-year-old student

MESA, AZ — A teacher has been arrested and faces aggravated assault charges after he was allegedly involved in a fight with a student.

Mesa police say officers were dispatched to American Leadership Academy on Thursday near Power and Pecos roads after a report of a teacher who had physically assaulted a student.

Officials say a 14-year-old male student approached 52-year-old Nathan Hansen and attempted to take a phone away from his hand during a physical education class. Hansen allegedly "pushed the student to the ground and then dragged him by the back of his hoodie."

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Hansen shoving the student to the ground, grabbing him by the back of his hoodie, and dragging him off the basketball court before sliding him against the bleachers.

The student suffered minor injuries.

"Investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest Nathan for aggravated assault by an adult on a minor under 15 years of age. Nathan was contacted at his residence, interviewed, and subsequently arrested for aggravated assault," Mesa police said.

According to ALA, Hansen was placed immediately on administrative leave.