FIRST LOOK: ‘The Royale,’ a new business development in the Melrose District

PHOENIX — After years in the making, The Royale is finally ready to celebrate its grand opening with Phoenix's Melrose District community!

The new development houses eight tenants and is owned by Mark Howard and Rocco Menaguale, former owners of Bliss ReBAR and Fez.

“This is a collection of businesses that are handpicked and hand selected to be able to work together and offer products and services that really reach a much broader community,” said Howard to ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez An inside look of YUMBAR, complex’s biggest tenant and owned by Howard. This local entrepreneur is the owner of Fez Restaurant and Bar and owned Bliss ReBAR.

The new business complex is 100% leased out. Some businesses have already been in their soft-opening phase while some will debut to the public this weekend. On January 21, you can check out Cult Hair Salon & Spa, Window Coffee Bar, Stem Swag, and YUMBAR.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Photo features the tenant 'Stem Swag.'

According to Howard, the other four businesses, Rocco Designs, LIX uptown ice cream, Scotty Kirby Photo + Design, and Your Health and Wellness, will open “over the next 30 days.”

You can click here to learn more about each of the tenants of The Royale.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “One of the great things about this complex is it is encompassed in one space and in the center of that space, it's an area called The Commons. It has a beautiful turf area that will be able to conduct private and public events. We'll be able to have it as just an ongoing space where if they come and grab a cup of coffee or they want to grab a cocktail, they can sit out here and have that and enjoy that that beverage,” explained Howard.

THE ROYALE

Why call it The Royale? “The Royale name is actually… our nod to the automobile industry. And the fact that this was auto body shops, and that a lot of the strip [of Melrose] still has auto body shops. That's kind of really part of the fabric of the neighborhood,” explained Menaguale to ABC15. “We wanted to pay a play a little homage to the history of this, that it always was auto body shops, and Royale is a car name for a lot of the cars in the past. So, we wanted to keep that idea going and also like this idea of royalty, and the idea of kind of elevating and really being like something special."

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Flamingo Room of YUMBAR. “We wanted the this to be a just a fun room. I want to roll with the pink robot just like this idea of these giant flamingos like to welcome you right into that space,” said Menaguale.

Safety improvements outside the development were also top of mind for Howard and Menaguale.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Side street view of The Royale.

“We've lived and worked in the Melrose District. We want to be a part of this community. It's not about building something and then selling it off and leaving. It's about being a part of the integral part of this community. And that included a lot of the safety issues. We put in sidewalks where there were no sidewalks, we put it in a parking area where there was no parking area. We worked hard for a few months to get a four-way stop, put it at 6 Drive and Glenrosa, which the neighborhood associations have been trying to do for decades,” shared Howard.

IF YOU GO



Grand opening celebration: Sunday, January 21, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We've got a DJ playing in the afternoon. There'll be all kinds of specials going on. We have an Instagram tour of photo opportunities that you can take throughout the entire complex and lots of discounts and specials will be offered by those tenants,” said Howard.

Address: 635 W. Glenrosa Avenue in Phoenix.

