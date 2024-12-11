Police tie assault cases, new body camera of Bissonnette attack released

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — New body camera video shows the moments police hear former Arizona Coyote forward Paul Bissonnette, describing what happened the night of November 24.

"I was in Houston's, eating at a giant seat, and you heard a bunch of screaming," said Bissonnette to Scottsdale police officers.

He said there were two managers by the bar dealing with "about 10 guys".

"The one manager walked a gentleman in a red golf shirt out the door, as he was basically screaming in his face," said Bissonnette.

The former NHL hockey player said he got up and went over to the group to try and defend the staff.

"I go guys; 'if you keep harassing and assaulting these guys, I'm gonna meet in the parking lot,'" said Bissonnette. "And as soon as I said that, they just all started swinging."

Tuesday ABC15 obtained surveillance from in and around Houston's in Scottsdale.

"I fell," said Bissonnette. "They were kicking me, punching me. One kicked me in the throat. One kicked me in the side of the head."

Officers asked if he wanted to press charges, and Bissonnette said yes.

"It's on camera," said one officer to the suspects they detained. "The camera doesn't lie."

Hours of body camera video show police, interviewing some of the six men ultimately arrested that night. Some denied involvement and shared a very different account. Officers throughout told the group they have video of the incident.

Officers appearing to arrest 29-year-old Sean Daley outside a hotel.

"I have you on video kicking someone multiple times and then chasing him across the parking lot to the CVS," said officer told Daley in the video.

Daley refused to give an account of what happened, only saying he wanted to go home.

While talking with officers, the group told police about their trip to the Valley. At one point an officer asked what golf courses they played at.

"Raven today," said some of the men.

The Raven Golf Club in Phoenix is where an employee named Carter said he was assaulted earlier that same November day.

"They released the mugshots, and I said oh my that's them," Carter told ABC15 during a recent interview. "Immediately there's not a doubt in my mind."

But for the first time Tuesday Phoenix Police connected at least one of the suspects in the Scottsdale case to Carter's assault. A spokesperson told ABC15 that misdemeanor charges were submitted to municipal court, but that the suspect's name could not be released.

Tuesday the Maricopa County Attorney's Office also announced Daley was indicted as an attorney appeared for the 29-year-old at his arraignment.

"I will ask the court to enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf," said his attorney.

According to MCAO, three other suspects in the Scottsdale attack had their cases originally sent to the Scottsdale City Prosecutor, but those have since been dismissed. That's so they could be submitted as felony charges, which ABC15 was told are currently under review.