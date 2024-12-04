Golf course employee alleges he was attacked by same group linked to Scottsdale attack

ABC15 reported last week on the arrests of six men in connection to an assault against former NHL and Coyotes forward Paul Bissonnette.

Scottsdale police now tell ABC15 they are working with Phoenix PD to determine if an assault at a golf club in Phoenix involves the same suspects.

Both departments say their investigations are independent of one another and there is currently no connection, but the victim in the Phoenix assault believes the attacks were carried out by the same people.

He told ABC15 he was helping to close Raven Golf Club’s restaurant, telling patrons it was time to go when one became confrontational.

“He got in my face immediately, [and said ] ‘I don’t listen to people, nobody talks to me that way’ which I don’t really know what he meant by that. I was just saying it was time to go. I wasn’t swearing, I wasn’t being antagonistic, nothing like that,” the employee, who we’re only identifying as Carter, told ABC15. “I step around the table and he just runs at me, swings at me. He pins me up against the wall, hits me a couple times, we knock over a couple chairs, hits me again, clips me good in the temple and I kind of go down and by the time I looked back up they were gone.”

“Carter had backed away. He was not confrontational. And the person who assaulted him aggressively comes after him and just starts beating him,” Carter’s attorney John Phebus said.

After police took his statement, Carter told ABC15 he had little hope of his attackers being caught, “The feeling I had leaving the parking lot that night was like well that’s it, nothing’s ever going to happen.”

But then he saw the news of an assault at Houston’s in Scottsdale.

“Immediately I thought they were connected,” Carter said. “ By the end of my shift, that’s when they released the mugshots and i said oh my that’s them.”

Carter said he’s hoping to see his attackers brought to justice.