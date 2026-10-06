Planned Laveen senior center to fill resource gap

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is moving forward with a senior center in Laveen.

The 12,000 square-foot center is planned for Aguila Park near 35th Ave and Baseline Road. A feasibility assessment will be completed to look at what will be in the center, including multipurpose rooms, commercial kitchens, and a fitness center.

"I'm interested to see the programming that's going to happen,” Vice Mayor Kesha Hodge Washington said.

Hodge Washington sponsored multiple senior classes in Laveen over the summer.

"We had overwhelming support and attendance by the senior citizens, and I'm hopeful that they will continue to be as engaged and active,” Hodge Washington said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Ismael Cantu with the Area Agency on Aging said senior centers serve important roles in their communities, as a place to connect not just with each other, but with key resources.

"They're not able to travel. Maybe they can't drive at night. Those kinds of things. So a lot of times, they little by little they get more and more isolated,” Cantu said. "In a place like Laveen, I think what it does is it fills that gap a little bit.”