Phoenix woman killed in motorcycle crash, family says bike was stolen

Family and friends of a 19-year-old Phoenix woman are searching for answers after she died in a motorcycle crash, and believe her bike was stolen from the scene.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said on June 8, around 7 pm, there was a single-vehicle crash that happened on the eastbound Interstate 10 near the transition ramp toward Interstate 17. Law enforcement officials say an unknown circumstance caused the motorcyclist to lose control and hit the median wall, falling over.

DPS said the motorcycle remained at the ramp but was then stolen before law enforcement arrived.

Family and friends identified 19-year-old Annabel Force as the motorcyclist who died in the crash.

“Annabel was a ball of light. She was an amazing person. She had a lot of ambitions and she was going to do a lot of things with her life,” said Sakura Keiser, Annabel’s wife.

Keiser said Annabel just got her motorcycle weeks ago.

“It made her the happiest person in the world to start riding,” she told ABC15.

Keiser and the rest of Annabel’s family and friends are hoping those who saw the crash will share any footage or statements and are hoping to get her motorcycle back. The family says her motorcycle was a 2022 black Yamaha YZF-R7.

“Just return it, please. I understand that it looked like it was a freebie on the side of the road but that's my wife's bike. I'd like to have it back. I need to see what happened. I need to know what caused the accident,” Keiser said.

DPS said the crash is still under investigation. Annabel’s friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help with memorial services.