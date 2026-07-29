Phoenix VA to launch non-emergency ambulance service for veterans

PHOENIX — The Phoenix VA Health Care System will launch its own non-emergency ambulance service in August, expanding medical transportation options for veterans across the Valley, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday.

The new VA-operated ambulance program is designed to complement the department's existing network of contracted transportation providers, with the goal of improving access to timely and reliable medical transportation for veterans receiving care through the Phoenix VA Health Care System.

The program will begin with three VA ambulances stationed in Phoenix. Each ambulance will be staffed by VA-employed paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

"Launching Phoenix VA ambulance services is a significant improvement," said Elijah Ditter, director of the Phoenix VA Health Care System. "This new service will help us deliver faster, safer, and more reliable non-emergency transportation for veterans across the Phoenix metropolitan area."

VA officials said the in-house ambulance fleet is expected to reduce transportation delays while providing greater flexibility in meeting the growing demand for medical transport services.

Beyond transporting veterans to medical appointments and between health care facilities, the ambulances will also support the VA's "Fourth Mission," allowing the department to serve as a federal medical resource during community-wide emergencies and disasters when requested.

The Phoenix expansion is part of a broader effort by the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve access to health care and services for veterans nationwide. According to the department, more than 150,000 new veterans will enroll in VA health care in 2026.

The new non-emergency ambulance service is expected to begin operations in August.