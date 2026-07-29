Virginia clean energy firm plans 350-megawatt solar plant near Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A private clean energy firm is planning a major solar project on state-owned land near Buckeye, amid a flurry of similar projects in various stages of development in the West Valley and further south in Pinal County.

Charlottesville, Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy applied for a 30-year commercial lease for a 3,897-acre site where it wants to build a 350-megawatt utility-scale solar plant with battery energy storage systems, according to documents submitted with the Arizona State Land Department.

The property is located west of State Route 85, and about 13 miles south of Interstate 10.

The site is going up for auction for a 30-year commercial lease on Aug. 18, with a $43,112,000 starting bid.

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