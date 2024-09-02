Phoenix street camping ban in certain places takes effect

PHOENIX, AZ — On Sunday, a street camping ban took effect for certain places within the City of Phoenix.

Dozens of those experiencing homelessness live near the Arizona State Capitol, in an area known as The Zone.

“We come most of the time every Sunday because there’s not a lot of people that feed during the Sundays,” said Jinky Sy, aSurprise resident.

Sy travels every week from Surprise to help feed those without a home, passing out water and other items. But this Sunday, a new rule is in effect. In Phoenix, you can no longer camp within 500 feet of schools, shelters, daycares or parks.

The city council passed the law back in May after San Diego enacted a similar one last summer.

While Sy serves the unhoused population, she says she supports the new law.

“I think for the overall… basically for health, sanitation issues, it’s really good. I just don’t know where the City of Phoenix put them because I know there was a lot of tents here before,” said Sy.

But those without a home, like Patrick, say they feel the new law is yet another setback.

“I think that’s just another stupid law made up by man just to try and push the homeless out. Homeless people are people too. Remember, they were once in an office, they were once in college,” said Patrick, who has been unhoused for four years.

Violations of the new law can carry a $100 fine and a misdemeanor booking. While some city councilmembers are hopeful it will help clean up the city, the unhoused say it is oppressive.

“If some dude can find solicitude and peace in a park, and just be left alone not messing with nobody, why go mess with him? Why mess with him?” said Patrick.

While the law is new to Phoenix, it has already been in place in our state in places like Prescott.