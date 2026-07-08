Phoenix PD investigating after man found dead with gunshot wound in crashed vehicle

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting and crash that left one man dead on Wednesday.

At around 12: 30 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 31st Avenue and Beardsley Road. When they arrived, they located the vehicle that had hit a small retaining wall.

Inside, officers found one person who was unconscious in the driver's seat.

Phoenix Fire crews arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 21-year-old Christian Brickhouse.

Police say it appears that Brickhouse sustained at least one gunshot wound. Homicide detectives are assuming the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish. People with information may also call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151.