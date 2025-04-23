Phoenix organization that serves people in need dealing with funding issues, costly repairs

PHOENIX — Keys to Change, an organization that serves people experiencing homelessness, is putting out a call for help so it can continue to work with those in need.

Earlier this month, the organization said it was in need of more than $100,000 in repairs to its HVAC system. Without the repairs, they face dangerous heat in areas that provide shelter, respite, client resources, and dental services.

Additionally, Keys to Change says its Overflow Shelter will be “ramping down due to the end of funding on May 31.”

Keys to Change also says, “Effective June 1, St. Vincent de Paul will operate Heat Relief Shelter in their dining room for a lower capacity than we have provided since 2020. The end of Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding is becoming evident, and we see the reduction of capacity in a variety of programs.”

If you or someone you know is able to contribute, reach out to amys@keystochangeaz.org or visit keystochangeaz.org/donation.

ABC15's Ford Hatchett talked with the leaders of Keys to Change about their services, the struggles they've been experiencing, and what's next for the groups that serve the unhoused population. Watch the full story in the video player above.

A representative with Maricopa County provided the following statement to ABC15:

The County’s agreement with Keys to Change was funded with one-time American Rescue Plan funding and that agreement ended on 3/31/25. This one-time money was intended to provide Keys to Change with the ability to increase capacity and develop a long-term sustainable model.

The funding that Maricopa County provided was for the overflow shelter. HSD also worked with Keys to Change to develop a plan to work with clients for placement in other shelters and programs including housing solutions. The team met with Keys to Change and campus partners monthly to coordinate placement for the highest-risk individuals that were using the overflow shelter. Because the funding was temporary and always designed to run out, HSD also coordinated this transition with City of Phoenix who helped with additional resources and support.