Phoenix mom creates emergency porch pantry for neighbors after seeing need

PHOENIX — Hundreds of thousands of Arizonans have seen cuts to their SNAP benefits in the past year. This, coupled with high cost of living and housing instability among her neighbors are some of the many reasons one Phoenix woman decided to turn her small porch into an emergency pantry.

Katherine Dillard knows all too well what it's like to go without food or a place to sleep.

"Me and my mom used to stay in a homeless shelter in Durham, North Carolina," Dillard said.

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Now, she rents near 22nd Avenue and Jefferson in Phoenix and set up a small spot for her neighbors to grab snacks, clothes, hygiene products and water.

She asks people to take what they need, leaving the rest for others and accepts small donations that fly off the shelf within days.

"I would say I've helped over 50 people a day...it could take one missing paycheck for anyone to struggle." Dillard said. "We always use clothes, always drinks, no matter what time of the year. Electrolytes is always good for people. Canned food with the pop tops on it."