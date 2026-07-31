Phoenix looks to extend Safe Outdoor Space aiding people experiencing homelessness

PHOENIX — With the city’s permit set to expire on their Safe Outdoor Space this fall, leaders are looking at how to extend that commitment for years to come.

The city’s Safe Outdoor Space near 15th Avenue and Jefferson Street was created in 2023 in response to cleanup the city's largest encampment surrounding social services known as "The Zone.”

Up to 300 people can stay at the outdoor space that holds 250 structured tent sites. It also has an indoor recreation room with AC, limited indoor rooms converted from shipping containers, showers and bathrooms.

The city said they have been able to serve more than 2500 people at the site since 2023. They bring in daily meals, medical care, pet care and case management.

"We have a gap in housing for that extremely low-income group of folks and I think that’s really where the office of homeless solutions really focuses our efforts,” Special Projects Administrator Margaret Adams said. "What we’d like to do is continue operating this site with all of the services that we have available and be adding services.”

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Adams said between 30-32% of those temporarily housed at the site have gone on to stay in indoor shelters, additional temporary housing, substance use services and more.

The site has an operating cost of $4.8 Million.

The permit for the Safe Outdoor Space ends in October and the city has applied to extend it. The planning commission will take that application up on August 6.