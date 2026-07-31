WATCH: Valley woman raising four grandkids gets helping hand from community

For years, Cherie Norris has been carrying the load for a family of five. Now, the Valley grandmother who stepped in to raise her four grandchildren is getting a helping hand of her own.

After gaining guardianship of the children and working two jobs to support them, Cherie has spent years making sure her grandchildren never go without.

However, with another school year, back-to-school costs can add up quickly. That's why Tempe Marketplace and Arizona's Children Association are teaming up to surprise the family with a fully funded shopping spree for everything from backpacks and school supplies to clothes and shoes.

ABC15 was there when the family learned about the surprise and watched a grandmother who's spent years putting others first get a reminder that her community is behind her, too. Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.