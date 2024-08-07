Phoenix launches phase one of shelter facility near 71st Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — It’s a story ABC15 has been following for more than a year as Phoenix works to bring on additional shelter beds. Now a new facility with a large temporary structure housing up to 100 individuals is open near 71st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

There are also 40 x-wing units and converted shipping containers that provide individual units, for a total of 140 individuals in phase one.

The permanent site here is still under construction, but providers now work on treatment and workforce development. When the construction is complete there will be space for 280 people in the dorms and x-wing units.

In February, ABC15 reported about the concerns community members had about the project’s location, but the city says there will be 24/7 security at the site.

“We’re continuing to meet with the community and keep them advised as to what we’re up to. We established a community advisory committee,” said Phoenix’s Director of the Office of Homeless Solutions Rachel Milne.

That committee will meet again later this month.

A key is this facility isn’t open to just anyone.

“There are no walkup services at this location,” Milne said. “Everyone there has been referred by an outreach team. We do have a priority at this shelter for folks that are experiencing homelessness a mile and a half around the site itself.”