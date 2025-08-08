Phoenix crime rates drop after community safety initiative implementation

Crime rates have fallen in Phoenix neighborhoods where Community Safety Plans were implemented three years ago, according to a new study.

The plans, approved by the Mayor and Phoenix City Council in 2022, used technology and community-based resources to address safety concerns along the I-17 corridor, focusing on five areas along 19th and 27th Avenues and Hatcher Road in the Sunnyslope area.

Arizona State University researchers analyzed the progress and found that overall crime decreased in each target area, with significant reductions in trespassing, theft, burglary, and aggravated assaults.

Residents are noticing the difference. When surveyed earlier this summer, people reported seeing less graffiti and blight compared to 2023, and in every Community Safety Plan area, residents say they now feel safer, according to police.

The 27th Avenue Midtown area saw violent crimes drop by as much as 40%, with a 29% reduction in overall crime. In 2024, Phoenix Police and the FBI seized and closed the Royal Inn, addressing a chronic drug and prostitution problem in the nearby neighborhood.

In the Metro area, shoplifting decreased by 69%, burglaries by 53%, and overall crime by 35%. Police worked closely with area businesses to implement Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design trainings.

The Bell Road area experienced an 80% reduction in shoplifting and 43% drop in overall crime. Resident perception of safety dramatically improved, with 68% now reporting feeling "safe" or "very safe" compared to just 25% in 2023.

Hatcher Road saw drug-related crimes fall by 68% and overall crime by 38%. More than 250 people experiencing homelessness were placed into shelter or other services through coordinated outreach.

The 19th Avenue area had a 17% reduction in overall crime and 14% decrease in aggravated assaults, with 64 alley segments gated through the Gated Alley Program.

As part of the initiative, the city opened two Real Time Operations Centers in the Cactus Park and Desert Horizon police precincts. These centers use technology like license plate readers, gunshot detectors, and CCTV cameras to help respond to and investigate crimes.

The centers have helped detain 1,449 subjects, recover 194 firearms, and support 412 traffic collision investigations. They've also recovered 368 stolen vehicles valued at over $3.2 million.

Phoenix officials are currently gathering community feedback on the ASU study and will present findings and recommendations to the City Council in September.

