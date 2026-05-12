Phoenix Children’s Hospital patients graduate, celebrate another end of school year

PHOENIX — A couple of dozen students who were or are current patients at Phoenix Children’s Hospital celebrated a milestone on Monday: Finishing their school year while going through one of the hardest moments of their lives to date.

About 30 students celebrated finishing the academic year with 1 Darn Cool School with help from Desert Financial. Some students were honored for their achievement in moving on to the next school year, while others celebrated graduating from high school.

“I'm here because it’s something that should be celebrated, something that is achievable. Yes, it’s hard to accept being a senior and graduating and missing most of my senior year, but I'm here, and I'm celebrating,” said 18-year-old Analysia Spencer-Stevens.

In the video player above, see the special celebration for these determined students and hear from Analysia about what she went through to make it to this accomplishment this year.