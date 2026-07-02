Phoenix caregiver accused of gagging man with cerebral palsy

PHOENIX — Court paperwork says a certified caregiver at a Phoenix group home for people with disabilities is accused of gagging a nonverbal man with cerebral palsy with a washcloth, tying socks around his face, and impeding his ability to breathe.

Mark Sampson, 47, faces one count of child or vulnerable adult abuse under circumstances likely to produce death or serious physical injury, a Class 2 felony, according to court records. The Arizona Attorney General's Office filed charges on June 26, 2026, in connection with an incident that prosecutors say occurred on March 19, 2026.

Ryan Dill, an assistant attorney general, described the alleged victim's condition and what investigators allege happened.

“The most vulnerable members of society, namely an individual who is afflicted with cerebral palsy, he is non-ambulatory and nonverbal. His arms are contracted in such a way that he can't even move and he cannot make a noise," Dill said in Sampson’s initial court appearance.

"There was a washcloth stuffed in the victim's mouth, and two socks were tied together around the victim's head to the point where it left red marks on the face, the victim's face, and pictures show the victim absolutely terrified," Dill said. "This is an incredibly egregious violation of human dignity and the law."

According to the probable cause statement, Sampson entered the victim's room at approximately midnight on March 18 to provide care and remained until approximately 5:45 a.m. on March 19, when he left to care for another patient. The victim's care plan required his caregiver to be within hearing distance of him at all times.

When two other caregivers entered the room after Sampson left, they found the victim in bed with blankets pulled up to his neck, facing a wall. When they removed the blankets, they discovered the victim had a washcloth stuffed in his mouth, secured in place by a sock tied around his neck.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Court records say the victim was unable to remove the gag due to extreme contracture of his arms and hands and little to no fine motor skills and could not call for help because he is non-verbal. Records say one of the caregivers photographed the victim when he was discovered. The victim was then transported to the hospital.

Court paperwork alleges the victim suffered abrasions on the inside of his lips where the washcloth pressed them against his teeth, "abrasions around the outside of much of his mouth, and ligature marks on the sides of his neck." The gag also impeded his ability to breathe, according to court records. He was not found to have any serious physical injuries.

Sampson was arrested on June 24, 2026. According to the probable cause statement, he agreed to make a statement and denied placing the washcloth in the victim's mouth, denied knowing about the incident, and denied seeing any injury to the victim's face when he showered him. Sampson admitted to entering the victim's room to get a blanket but denied staying in the room. He initially said there was a conspiracy to have him fired, then said he did not have any evidence to support that claim.

At his initial appearance, Sampson told the court the allegations were false.

"It's just some sort of setup," Sampson said.

A judge set a $25,000 secured bond. Sampson, who court records say is an accountant employed by the City of Phoenix, is on administrative leave pending the investigation and any criminal proceedings per a City spokesperson.

Court records show Sampson had no prior felony or misdemeanor convictions at the time of his arrest.

ABC15 looked into the group home's record with the Arizona Department of Health Services and found no history of any disciplinary enforcement or investigations from state officials.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is handling the prosecution. A spokesperson from that office told ABC15 on Wednesday that they cannot comment on cases at this stage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.