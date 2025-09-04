Phoenix business rebuilding after car crashes into warehouse, setting it ablaze 

PHOENIX — A Phoenix business is finally able to start rebuilding one month after a fatal crash killed one person and set their warehouse on fire.

Police said one person died after crashing into a warehouse near 15th Avenue and Grant Street in late July.

Investigators said the driver was speeding before losing control, hitting the building and setting it on fire.

Tim Phelps, the CEO of iCOAT Products, said the crash and fire created more than $300,000 worth of damage.

Phelps said that through multiple challenges, like navigating insurance and even calling police multiple times to report people breaking into the burned site, the company is finally able to start rebuilding.

“We've got two full dumpsters as of today,” Phelps said. “From right now, maybe three months is really doable.”

The company is still serving customers and has found a temporary site in Tempe, with the ultimate goal of returning to Phoenix.

"It's just overcoming challenges, you know? I mean, it's like life is throwing something at you, and, you know, what do you get? I don't stress about things I can't control,” Phelps said.