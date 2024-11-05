Person 'down' after shooting involving Phoenix police near 19th and Southern avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting involving their officers Monday evening.

Officials say a suspect is "down" after an incident near 19th and Southern avenues just before 10:30 p.m.

Officer Involved Shooting Investigation - 15th Ave and Wier Ave. Officers are not injured. One suspect is down. No one is outstanding. PIO will be enroute. Follow X for updates. pic.twitter.com/0o1YmZybKG — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 5, 2024

According to police, no officers were injured and no one is outstanding.

It is unknown what led to the shooting or the condition of the suspect involved.

