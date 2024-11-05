Officers involved in shooting near 7th Street and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police officers were involved in a shooting late Tuesday morning in central Phoenix.

The incident happened near 3rd Street and Clarendon Avenue, near the major cross streets of 7th Street and Indian School Road.

Police say one person is "down" with undisclosed injuries and no officers or community members were hurt.

It's unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

This is the second shooting involving Phoenix police officers in the last 12 hours. Late Monday night, officers were involved in a shooting near 19th and Southern avenues.