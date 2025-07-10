Tempe police officer accused of receiving nearly $25k in fraudulent overtime pay

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe police officer who is no longer with the department is facing felony charges after he allegedly received nearly $25,000 in overtime pay that officials say he did not earn.

Officer Demetrius Domonique Mitchell is accused of requesting and receiving nearly 300 hours of overtime pay that he did not work.

The overtime was logged on 32 separate occasions over two years.

Mitchell resigned from the Tempe Police Department on July 8 after serving the department for four years.

Police say a department supervisor uncovered the alleged discrepancies between his hours worked and his hours logged.

After going through body camera footage, activity reports, and other records, police found no evidence that Mitchell worked during the overtime hours in question.

Mitchell is now facing charges of fraud and theft.

"Our officers are held to a higher standard," Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy said. "When there is sufficient evidence that an officer has violated the law and broken public trust, we will make an arrest and hold them accountable. This is about transparency, integrity, and maintaining the trust of those we serve.”