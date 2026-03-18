North Phoenix arson suspect caught using license plate readers, GPS tracking and ATF dog

PHOENIX — A suspect has been charged with arson in connection with a north Phoenix strip center fire that left several business owners without their livelihoods, after investigators used security video, license plate readers, GPS tracking, and a specially trained ATF dog to crack the case.

The fire broke out at a north Phoenix strip center in early February. Among those affected was America Ortiz, owner of Pawdazzle, a dog grooming business that sustained fire and smoke damage in the blaze.

"I'm bummed out, I'm sad. I'm sad because I'm a single mom and I have to support my kids, and that's all I have," Ortiz said.

Gilbert Fire and Rescue

The smoke smell damaged her product inventory and grooming materials, much of which had to be thrown away. Ortiz has gone weeks without operating Pawdazzle, with still weeks to go before she can reopen.

"We're very sad that we can't operate right now," Ortiz said.

While Ortiz works toward reopening, fire investigators brought in a one-of-a-kind resource to help determine how the fire started — a Labrador Retriever named Xanadu.

Xanadu is the only ATF Accelerant Detection K-9 in the entire state of Arizona, we're told. If she smells an accelerant, she will sit or point with her nose toward the location to help investigators determine how a fire started.

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"She's a state asset that any agency can call upon, and we'll take her out to run those fire scenes," an investigator said.

While Xanadu worked on the scene, police reviewed security video from the night of the fire, including footage of a white Prius pulling up to the strip center. Court paperwork shows the car was a rental from a business on Van Buren Street near downtown Phoenix.

A license plate reader — used throughout the Valley — discovered where the Prius was registered: a car rental business for rideshare drivers. The owner told police the car is GPS tracked, and that information led police to find the Prius and the driver, who was charged with arson.

America Ortiz

Ortiz said she was relieved to see some justice — and she had a special offer for Xanadu.

"Once we reopen, I just want to say Xanadu will always have free grooming, free nail trims, everything. We are just so proud of him," Ortiz said.

The arson suspect has pleaded not guilty. A trial is currently set for July.

In the meantime, Ortiz is still offering $15 dog nail trims at Roadrunner Park on Saturdays at Cactus Road and the SR-51. She says there are still costs insurance will not cover, and she is asking the community for help reopening through a crowdfunding account.

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