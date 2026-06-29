New security operations center helps combat cybersecurity issues, train incoming professionals

The Arizona Department of Homeland Security and the Maricopa County Community College District recently opened the new Central Regional Security Operations Center (RSOC) located at the Glendale Community College.

The Central RSOC is the newest location in the state to help combat cybersecurity issues that come up in schools, towns, cities, tribal communities and more.

While providing online security for different partners and agencies, it’s also giving real-world experience to students who want to pursue a career in the cybersecurity industry that’s in need of more workers.

In the video player above, hear from interns and industry officials about how this new center will help with the workforce as well as the work they’re doing to help protect different communities.