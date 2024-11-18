Metrocenter Mall demolition to begin Monday

PHOENIX — Exterior demolition of Metrocenter Mall begins Monday, marking a new chapter for the West Valley property.

Metrocenter opened near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue in 1973 and shut down in 2020.

At one time, it was the biggest mall in the country.

Since closing, community members have attended final celebrations and said their goodbyes to a place filled with decades of memories.

Developers reportedly recently re-envisioned plans for the space amid years of planning. Around noon, developers will announce more details about the project, its theme, and new renderings. Crews will also begin to tear down a portion of the Dillard’s building.

The 80-acre property will be redeveloped into an $850 million multi-use space and “the city’s new Metro Light Rail station…will serve as one of the major focal points of the development,” a project spokesperson said.

The project will reportedly pay “heartfelt homage to the mall’s rich legacy,” and will be a “vital hub for the Phoenix area, blending retail, dining, residential, and recreational spaces to meet the needs of a modern city.”