Vision for Metrocenter redevelopment shifts as demolition nears

PHOENIX — The team leading the redevelopment of the Metrocenter shopping mall is re-envisioning its plans as they prepare for demolition later this month.

The $850 million redevelopment project — dubbed the Village — is expected to feature 2,600 rental units and 150,000 square feet of commercial space including ground floor retail, hotels, entertainment and more across 65 acres.

The mall is one of several major redevelopment efforts for defunct shopping centers across the Valley and could play a major role in the revitalization of the Interstate 17 corridor in north Phoenix.

The master plan for Phoenix project will be centered around creating a "vibrant urban village" with a public park and plaza, rooftop amenities and a parking garage surrounded by multifamily, said Steve Betts, senior development director for Concord Wilshire and a consultant for the project.

In recent months, the developers have kickstarted conversations with retail developers and homebuilders "to further refine this plan," Betts said. They could end up building homes on the site targeted at young homeowners, KJZZ reported.

