Mesa City Council approves changes to urban camping laws

MESA, AZ — Multiple cities around the Valley and state have recently passed laws banning urban camping, and another city just made the change this week.

Today, the Mesa City Council looked at and approved restricting urban camping on all city property, in addition to current ordinances banning camping in parks.

The city also downgraded penalties from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 3 misdemeanor.

ABC15 recently reported about laws in Goodyear and Phoenix.

The city of Surprise also recently reinstated its urban camping laws.

The changes come after a Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce urban camping laws.

Other cities across the state, including Prescott, already have similar bans.

Learn more about the laws in the video player above.