Goodyear joins other Valley cities in passing urban camping ban

GOODYEAR, AZ — With the green light from the United States Supreme Court and pressure from newly passed legislation, communities across the Valley are strengthening their rules around setting up camp around town.

This week, Goodyear leaders passed a new urban camping ban that prohibits someone from setting up in public places, government property, and within 500 feet of a school, childcare facility, shelter or park.

Exceptions to the ban include special event permits, authorized camping and tailgating at public stadiums.

Officer Scott Daniel works with unhoused community members every day as a part of the police department’s Homeless Outreach and Crisis Intervention Team.

“With the new ordinance, all it does is give us an extra tool in our toolbelt,” Daniel said. “It doesn’t change the fact that we won’t educate first and attempt to provide resources.”

Daniel said his team coordinates closely with homeless shelters, social services and other resources across the Valley to get people out of their situation before trying anything else.

He says he wouldn’t turn to the misdemeanor charge in the camping ban unless it’s a repeat offense.

“Where they say they’re not leaving and we’ve told them and told them and asked them and asked them,” Daniel said. “Well then, you can explain to them what’s going to happen.”

The city is one of many local municipalities, like Phoenix, Surprise and Scottsdale, that have either created a new urban camping ban or changed existing rules in recent months.

The influx, came after a Supreme Court ruling this summer cleared the way for cities to penalize homeless encampments.

Voters also passed Proposition 312 this month, which allows people to seek tax refunds from municipalities if a city’s lack of action on encampments and other activities proves costly for that property owner.

Community advocate and homelessness policy advisor Benjamin Jeffrey said he would rather see cities put time and effort into comprehensive housing solutions before enacting urban camping bans.

“A camping ban without resources and service provision is basically whack-a-mole,” Jefferey said. “We need to focus on stop managing it and start solving it through permanent supportive housing with wraparound services.”