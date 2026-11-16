MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Prowl, a sweet dog looking for a family to prove he's still worthy of love

PHOENIX — After three years spent inside the old First Avenue Jail, Prowl is looking for a family to prove to him he's still worthy of love.

Prowl, a sweet 4-year-old Pit Bull/Lab mix, came to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office MASH Unit as part of a case involving 30 other dogs.

"This is Prowl. He's approximately 4 years old. He's been with us here at the MASH Unit for about three years," Detention Deputy Moreno said.

Moreno said Prowl can be timid with strangers at first, but underneath that shy exterior is a very sweet boy just waiting for someone to give him the love and happy life he deserves.

"Once he gets comfortable, he loves to walk, he loves to earn treats. And he is very, very sweet," Moreno said.

Prowl's life hasn't always been easy. He's watched many of the dogs he grew up with go on to their own loving homes.

"He came from an owner surrender who was not able to care for him anymore. He came here with 30 other dogs. From those 30 dogs, we have about 12 left," Moreno said.

Prowl is one of those 12. The good news is that he's healthy, takes no medications and is up to date on his vaccinations. One of the quickest ways to his heart is through treats. He just needs someone willing to give him a little patience, a lot of love and a place to finally call home.

To schedule a meet and greet with Prowl or any other animal at the MASH Unit, call 602-876-1212. Adoption is free. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish.

Each week, ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home.

More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder.